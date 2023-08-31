Manchester United stars Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have found themselves in a 'crucial' situation as boss Erik ten Hag looks to acquire a new midfield option at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch tactician is running out of time to bolster his squad as the summer window will slam shut at 11pm on Friday.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay

According to MailOnline, van de Beek is edging towards the exit door as Manchester United are locked in discussions with Turkish giants Galatasaray over a potential loan move ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests the creative midfielder, who has failed to nail down a regular starting spot since making a £40million switch from Ajax three years ago, is also being courted by Ligue 1 outfit Lorient.

Although Real Sociedad publicly confirmed they were eager to acquire van de Beek's services earlier this month, with the Dutchman giving the green light to enter negotiations with Manchester United, a move to La Liga failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag, which has led to Manchester United being willing to cash in for £25million if a buyer can be found.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move away from the Premier League appears to be a certainty if van de Beek leaves the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, McTominay has been identified as reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's first-choice midfield target and a loan deal is being explored.

The Scotland international was on West Ham United's radar, with a £30million bid being launched a matter of weeks ago, but the offer was turned down.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van de Beek and McTominay?

Romano understands that Manchester United need to sell van de Beek or McTominay, who are on contracts worth a combined £180,000-per-week, if ten Hag is to recruit a new central midfielder before the deadline.

The Italian journalist is aware that another exit is necessary despite Fred sealing a £13million move to Fenerbahce earlier this month.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It's important to find a solution for McTominay and van de Beek. That's crucial for Man United because they need two midfielders to leave to bring in a new midfielder.

"One was Fred to Fenerbahce, and now van de Beek or McTominay have to leave if they want to bring in one more midfielder by the end of the window."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What next for Man United?

Ten Hag is in a race against time to recruit Sofyan Amrabat as, according to The Athletic, Manchester United were unsuccessful in their attempts to persuade Fiorentina to accept a £1.7million loan bid.

The report suggests the Serie A side would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation after valuing the defensive midfielder, who made 49 appearances last term, at £30million.

Amrabat is keen to seal a switch to Manchester United, but financial limitations have resulted in a temporary move having to be explored.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are struggling to reach an agreement with Fiorentina despite notifying the Morocco international's advisors of their interest earlier this summer.

Manchester United have been looking to pounce as Amrabat has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.