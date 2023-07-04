Manchester United 'can afford' Inter Milan star Andre Onana and it will become clearer as to whether David De Gea has an Old Trafford future 'in the next two days', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of a return to Champions League action in the upcoming campaign, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his squad.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea and Andre Onana

According to The Sun, De Gea could seal a reunion with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after being eyed by Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Nassr.

The report suggests the goalkeeper is in line to be offered a £250,000-per-week deal to head to the Middle East, although he is still keen to remain at Old Trafford despite snubbing a proposal which would have seen him pocket £200,000 every seven days.

While De Gea initially committed his future to Manchester United when he penned a contract extension, the Red Devils backed out of the agreement and a less lucrative proposal was put on the table instead.

It has led to a stalemate and the Spain international is now a free agent as his £375,000-per-week deal expired at the end of last month.

Manchester United have been scouring the market for potential replacements, with Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta confirming an interest has been shown in Onana.

What has Dean Jones said about De Gea and Onana?

Jones understands that Manchester United have the finances to meet Inter's demands over Onana, but he remains unsure as to whether they will head to the negotiating table.

The respected journalist believes De Gea's future will be clarified within the next 48 hours, which will have an impact on the Red Devils' transfer plans.

When asked about Onana potentially heading to Manchester United, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They can afford him, but it's just a case of whether they are going to go there at the moment. There hasn't been clarification on the back of what's gone on at the weekend, as to whether they're going to go ahead with it.

"I think we will get a reading on the situation that is clearer in the next 24 hours or so. Once that is highlighted, we'll know whether there's anything on the table at all for De Gea."

Does De Gea deserve a new contract?

De Gea has been a wonderful servant at Manchester United, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he has kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old was also valuable to ten Hag last season as he failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action.

Sofascore data highlights that he made 101 saves over the course of the 2022/23 top flight campaign, while he also picked up a personal accolade.

The Spaniard clinched the Golden Glove award, thanks to keeping the most clean sheets in the division, emphasising that he remains a safe pair of hands.

De Gea, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth close to £19million from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago, is deserving of fresh terms.