Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been 'disrespected' during his spell at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to sanction departures during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Maguire after he has previously been recommended by Manchester United target Harry Kane.

The report suggests Spurs could look to bolster their chances of convincing their talisman to remain in north London by luring his England international teammate to the club.

It is understood that Maguire is on an eight-man shortlist of players Manchester United chief ten Hag is looking to sell during the summer window.

West Ham United could offer the central defender an alternative route out of Old Trafford as the Hammers are expected to revive their interest after making an enquiry in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire is set to hold discussions with ten Hag over his future.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Maguire?

Taylor believes Maguire has been unfairly treated by the Manchester United fanbase after his performances have come under the microscope.

However, the journalist is aware that the form of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has made it difficult for ten Hag to hand the £200,000-per-week club captain a route back into the starting line-up.

When asked whether Red Devils fans are keen to see the former Leicester City man head through the exit door, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think that, to be honest. It's difficult to say, but I do feel like Maguire has become almost disrespected during his time at Manchester United, certainly in recent times.

"We know that his form at international level hasn't been replicated at club level. Varane and, certainly, Lisandro Martinez coming in has really steadied things up for United. It's put a big spotlight on Maguire's performances when he does play."

Should Maguire push to leave Man United this summer?

Maguire was only handed 16 starts during ten Hag's first campaign in the Manchester United dugout, according to Transfermarkt.

The 30-year-old was also restricted to just 759 minutes of Premier League action, so it is clear that he is not in the forefront of the Dutchman's plans.

Ten Hag has indicated that Maguire will be allowed to leave Manchester United ahead of next season, with him being frustrated by a lack of game-time.

The centre-half should take the opportunity in a bid to save his England career as Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate has admitted it will be difficult to remain loyal to him if he remains out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

Maguire, who cost £80million when he joined Manchester United in 2019, needs to move onto pastures new.