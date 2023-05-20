Manchester United have set their sights on signing Ryan Gravenberch, and the Bayern Munich star would be a 'good option' at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the summer window opens for business.

Man United transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Gravenberch after ten Hag has finalised his plans ahead of next season.

The report suggests the Red Devils' chief has urged the recruitment team to strengthen his midfield options with a powerful and athletic player, which has led to the Dutchman being recommended.

But Manchester United have a tough battle on their hands as Gravenberch has also been identified as one of Liverpool's top targets heading into the summer.

Although Bayern issued a hands-off warning last month, it is understood that the Merseyside outfit are preparing to test the reigning Bundesliga champions' resolve with a bid.

Gravenberch only made the move to the Allianz Arena less than 12 months ago, having sealed a switch worth up to £20million from Ajax.

What has Dean Jones said about Gravenberch?

Jones believes Gravenberch and soon-to-be free agent Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with a move at the end of his Juventus contract, would be shrewd additions to Manchester United's squad.

But the respected journalist is particularly keen to see the Bayern man head to the Premier League as he could make the Red Devils even more of an attacking force.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Gravenberch and Rabiot are both going to be good options for United to look at right now.

"In terms of what they'd ideally want, you've got to look at the fact that Frenkie de Jong was the player that they liked, so I think you want a player who is going to be working as a building bridge in this team, somebody that gets things going and links the pieces between defence, midfield and attack, particularly in terms of the positions they pick up, the passes they can pick out and the way you would progress a ball.

"I think, in terms of the ability to open up, his passing and vision, Gravenberch is a good player for that. I think he does possess a natural ability to allow a team to click quickly and put opponents on the back foot."

Why is Gravenberch on Man United's radar?

Gravenberch is a player who ten Hag knows well, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he handed his fellow countryman 103 appearances during their time together at Ajax.

The 21-year-old also racked up 25 goal contributions during that period, meaning his lack of end product during his first season with Bayern should not come as much of a concern.

Gravenberch may be in the early stages of his career, but he has already got his hands on an abundance of trophies, and that winning mentality will be an attraction for ten Hag.

The Netherlands international, who is on a contract worth £152,000-per-week, could prove to be an exciting signing for Manchester United.