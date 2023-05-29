Manchester United stars Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer may have already made their final appearance at Old Trafford as they are expected to 'move on', talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer

According to Football Insider, McTominay has already told friends that he is looking to seal a move away from Manchester United due to a lack of game-time.

The report suggests the central midfielder, whose £78,000-per-week contract still has two years to run, has gained interest from West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over Sabitzer's long-term future as his loan move from Bayern Munich does not include an option to buy.

It is understood that the Bundesliga champions have set a £22million asking price for the 29-year-old, but Manchester United have put negotiations on hold due to doubts over who will be running the club in the coming weeks.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sabitzer wants to stay with the Red Devils, having forged a fruitful relationship with ten Hag.

What has Alex Crook said about McTominay and Sabitzer?

Crook has doubts over whether McTominay and Sabitzer will be among ten Hag's options when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

The talkSPORT reporter believes that, along with Christian Eriksen getting back up to speed following a long-term injury, is a key reason for Manchester United preparing to launch a £55million bid for Chelsea talisman Mason Mount.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I would expect McTominay to move on, but I'm not sure they're going to sign Sabitzer permanently.

"Eriksen, I think, looked a bit jaded towards the end of the season, so Mason Mount would bring a bit of freshness and energy."

How have McTominay and Sabitzer performed this season?

WhoScored handed Sabitzer and McTominay average match ratings of 6.64 and 6.55, respectively, for their Premier League performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Although McTominay will be eager to play a part in Manchester United's FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City this weekend, it is unlikely that he will be included in the starting line-up as he has only been handed 109 minutes of action in the competition.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and contributed a further assist in 38 appearances ahead of the trip to Wembley.

Sofascore data shows that Sabitzer has been making an impact at both ends of the pitch since joining Manchester United, having averaged 1.1 tackles and 0.9 key passes per Premier League appearance, as well as notching 79 per cent pass accuracy.

But the Austria international, who is on a contract worth £165,000-per-week at Bayern, will not feature in the FA Cup final after suffering a season-ending meniscal injury.