Manchester United have added Sergio Reguilon to a 'long list' of Old Trafford targets and a late deal could be struck with Tottenham Hotspur after a major development, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on doing more business before the summer window slams shut on Friday at 11pm.

Man United transfer news - Sergio Reguilon

According to the Manchester Evening News, Reguilon could head to Old Trafford before the fast-approaching deadline after being identified as a target.

The report suggests Manchester United are long-term admirers of the Spaniard, who cost Tottenham up to £32million when he joined from Real Madrid three years ago, after initially looking to recruit him before acquiring Alex Telles.

Although Reguilon has returned to Tottenham after making 12 appearances while on loan with Atletico Madrid last season, he does not feature in Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou's plans.

That could open the door for Manchester United, who are scouring the market for a new left-back after Luke Shaw has been forced onto the sidelines for at least six weeks following a muscle injury.

But the Red Devils are not the only side looking to offer Reguilon a Premier League lifeline as Fulham and Nottingham Forest are also circling after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that striking a deal for the 26-year-old will be simple if Manchester United put a suitable offer on the table.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Reguilon?

Bridge understands that Reguilon, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Alasdair Gold, is among a host of targets Manchester United have earmarked ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Red Devils would rather negotiate a loan move and have been alerted to Tottenham wanting to offload the ex-Sevilla man.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "The understanding, from what we've been told, is that Manchester United are after a left-back and there's a long list.

"Of course, Luke Shaw's injury is worse than first feared. The preferred option is a loan, so Reguilon is on that list. All clubs are aware that Reguilon is no longer required at Tottenham."

What's next for Man United?

Reguilon is not the only Tottenham man on Manchester United's radar as, according to the Telegraph, ten Hag is considering a late move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The report suggests the Red Devils have been offered the opportunity to open talks as Spurs are willing to sell the central midfielder, who has been on the north Londoners' books since completing a £15million switch from Southampton three years ago.

Tottenham slapped a £40million price tag on Hojbjerg earlier this summer and Manchester United may pounce after a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid failed to come to fruition.

Although the Denmark international has gained interest from Saudi Arabia, his preference is to remain in Europe if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Heading to Old Trafford would allow Hojbjerg to seal a reunion with ten Hag as he made 14 appearances under the Manchester United chief when he was in charge of Bayern Munich II.