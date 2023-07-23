Manchester United are facing a major stumbling block in their bid to lure Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford despite the Fiorentina star being 'appreciated by Erik ten Hag', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils have already bolstered their midfield with the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount since the summer window opened for business, further reinforcements appear to be on the cards.

Man United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via TEAMtalk, Manchester United failed to tempt Fiorentina into sanctioning Amrabat's departure when they lodged an opening bid earlier this week.

The report suggests the Red Devils fell short of the Serie A side's demands for the defensive midfielder, who made 49 appearances last season, as they put forward a £17.7million proposal.

Manchester United's initial attempt to strike a deal came after respected journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat has been monitored by ten Hag.

The Premier League giants have rekindled their interest in the Morocco international after being unable to convince Fiorentina to offload him during the winter window, which led to Marcel Sabitzer joining on loan from Bayern Munich.

Amrabat has previously impressed under ten Hag's guidance, having racked up 11 goal contributions in 50 appearances for Dutch side Utrecht.

Manchester United are looking to pounce after the 26-year-old, who has been described as a 'monster', has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at Fiorentina.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Amrabat?

Romano understands that ten Hag is an admirer of Amrabat, which has resulted in him making his way onto Manchester United's list of targets.

But the Italian journalist believes it will be difficult for the Red Devils to reach an agreement with Fiorentina as La Viola are seeking £35million.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Amrabat is appreciated by Erik ten Hag. This is why he is an option that we have to keep in the list, but it also depends on how much they want to spend.

"Fiorentina want something around €40million. It could be €35million plus add-ons, but they want to arrive at €40million for Sofyan Amrabat."

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United could raise funds by selling Harry Maguire as, according to 90min, Chelsea are considering whether to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests the central defender has worked his way onto the Blues' radar after Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, ruling him out of the majority of the upcoming campaign.

But Manchester United may be hopeful of a bidding war taking place as West Ham United are also looking to pounce after Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are in the hunt for the England international's signature as well, along with Aston Villa and clubs overseas.

Maguire has fallen out of favour since ten Hag moved into the dugout, with him only being handed 16 starts in all competitions last season.

Amid widespread interest in the former Leicester City man, Manchester United are willing to do a deal for in the region of £50million.