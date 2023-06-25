Manchester United star David De Gea has not been given the 'green light' to sign a new contract as Erik ten Hag wants to 'explore the market' for a potential replacement at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After sealing their return to the Champions League ahead of the forthcoming season, Red Devils boss ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad during the summer window.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea

According to The Athletic, De Gea and Manchester United are still assessing their respective options after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The report suggests the Spain international is willing to take a pay cut in order to remain on the Red Devils' books, but a resolution has not been found despite discussions taking place for a prolonged period.

De Gea is set to become a free agent in a matter of days as his £375,000-per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the month.

It is understood that the goalkeeper is still weighing up a potential move to Saudi Arabia as he nears the end of his current Manchester United agreement.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea's head could be turned by a lucrative contract offer coming from the Middle East.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano understands that De Gea has not been authorised to head to the Carrington training complex to pen a new contract as Manchester United are exploring whether they can find a better shot-stopping option elsewhere.

The respected journalist is aware that the former Atletico Madrid man's representatives are waiting to be given the all-clear by the Red Devils.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The feeling on the player's side is that Manchester United are still waiting because they want to explore the market and understand if they can find a good opportunity.

"This is why, at the moment, there is still no green light for David De Gea to go to Carrington and sign the contract. They are waiting for that stage."

Who could Man United sign as a De Gea replacement?

According to Romano, Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana's agent was involved in a meeting with Manchester United on Thursday.

The Italian reporter suggests the Serie A giants are unwilling to sanction the 27-year-old's exit for less than a fee of £43million, but the Red Devils are continuing to scour the market.

Onana made 145 appearances under ten Hag when they were together at Ajax, so a reunion in Manchester could be on the cards.

Jordan Pickford has also moved onto the radar at Old Trafford, with Everton fearful of seeing the England international move onto pastures new.

Although Manchester United have approached Porto after eyeing Diogo Costa, they are unwilling to activate the release clause written into his contract.