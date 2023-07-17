Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set to pen a new Old Trafford contract 'very soon' as only one final detail is needed before an announcement, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to keep key men on board ahead of Champions League action returning to the Theatre of Dreams in the upcoming campaign.

Man United contract news - Marcus Rashford

According to The Athletic, Rashford is set to commit his long-term future to Manchester United by penning a new five-year contract.

The report suggests the England international, who scored 30 goals and contributed a further 11 assists for the Red Devils last season, has reached an agreement in principle over fresh terms after rejecting more lucrative proposals which were put forward by suitors.

It is understood that Manchester United are in the final stages of negotiations with Rashford, meaning he is on the verge of putting pen-to-paper with his boyhood club.

The development comes after respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that talks over a new contract were 'very advanced'.

Although a move to Paris Saint-Germain was discussed last summer, the winger's preference has always been to remain at Old Trafford.

Rashford's salary will rise to £375,000-per-week when he signs on the dotted line, making him Manchester United's top earner.

Ten Hag has been desperate to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract as his current agreement, which is worth £200,000-per-week, is due to expire next summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rashford?

Romano understands that Rashford is on the brink of penning a new contract at Manchester United, with his signature all that is required after reaching an internal agreement.

The Italian reporter feels the Red Devils academy graduate's fresh deal will be confirmed imminently, ending speculation over his future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday, Romano said: "It's just about signing the contract, basically. They agreed every single detail. It was all ready one month ago, when they had a verbal agreement in principle.

"Now, all the details are very clear, so I think it's just about signing the contract very soon."

What's next for Man United?

While Manchester United are looking to conclude internal negotiations with Rashford, Romano has also revealed that ten Hag is on the verge of being reunited with Andre Onana.

The transfer expert suggests the Inter Milan goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical before a move to Old Trafford is rubber-stamped, while the Red Devils are requesting a visa which would allow him to join them on their pre-season tour in the United States.

Ten Hag previously worked with Onana during his Ajax reign, handing the Cameroon international 145 appearances in the process.

He will become Manchester United's second signing of the summer if the deal gets over the line, following Mason Mount's £55million switch from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Onana's arrival could allow Dean Henderson to head through the exit door, with Nottingham Forest in discussions over acquiring his services on a permanent basis.

The shot-stopper made 20 appearances for the City Ground-based outfit during a loan spell last season, but he is poised to sign a long-term deal with Steve Cooper's side.