Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is close to making a decision over his future and is likely to seal his Old Trafford exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his squad after guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

According to respected journalist Romano, van de Beek is set to explore his options in the coming weeks and could be on his way out of Manchester United.

The Italian reporter suggests the creative midfielder is keen to secure regular game-time and is open to a summer move despite loving the Red Devils and ten Hag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek would welcome a fresh start after a frustrating spell at Old Trafford.

It is understood that Eredivisie giants Ajax are keen to seal the 26-year-old's return to the Johan Cruyff Arena, while Manchester United would sanction his exit for £25million.

Van de Beek has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag, who is looking to complete a huge summer clearout by offloading a host of stars.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van de Beek?

Having stepped up his return from a season-ending knee injury last month, Romano believes van de Beek is seeking a fresh start away from Manchester United.

The transfer expert understands that the Dutchman is close to making a final decision on his future, but the likelihood is he will move onto pastures new.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The idea of the player is probably, after the injuries he had, to leave and try a new experience where he will play regular football.

"It was not an easy decision, but he's almost made it. I think he's going to leave the club this summer."

Should Man United sell van de Beek this summer?

Van de Beek joined Manchester United in a deal worth up to £40million close to three years ago, according to BBC Sport, but it is clear that the big-money move has not paid off.

The Netherlands international has only racked up four goal contributions in 60 appearances for the Red Devils, which is an underwhelming total after the success he enjoyed at Ajax.

Van de Beek found the back of the net 41 times and chipped in with a further 34 assists during his time with the Dutch giants, emphasising that he has plenty of talent and is capable of being a threat.

But he has struggled to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, with a lack of form and injuries restricting him to just 163 minutes of top flight action last season.

Considering van de Beek is on a contract worth £140,000-per-week, Manchester United should do all they can to find a buyer before the transfer window slams shut.