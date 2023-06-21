Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is preparing to 'explore options' and an Old Trafford exit could be on the cards, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his squad after guiding the Red Devils to Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup glory during his first season in charge.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

According to respected journalist Romano, van de Beek may have already made his final Manchester United appearance as he is looking at moving onto pastures new.

The Italian reporter suggests the creative midfielder is set to assess his options due to seeking more game-time than he has received with the Red Devils.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are expecting plenty of enquiries to come in for van de Beek ahead of the new season.

It is understood that the Netherlands international could be offloaded for £25million, while Eredivisie giants Ajax are keen to seal his return to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van de Beek has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag, who has set his sights on completing a huge summer clearout by offloading a host of stars.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van de Beek?

Romano understands that van de Beek is looking at potential destinations with his Manchester United career potentially coming to an end in the not-too-distant future.

But the reliable journalist is aware that the 26-year-old still adores the Red Devils, while he has maintained a strong bond with ten Hag.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The idea on the player's side is to explore options, but it is not an easy situation because Donny van de Beek really loves Manchester United.

"He has a good relationship with all the people at the club and also with Erik ten Hag, of course."

Should van de Beek leave Man United?

According to Transfermarkt, injuries and a lack of form restricted van de Beek to just 294 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign.

Although the Netherlands international stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury by returning to the Carrington training pitches last month, he needs to end his Manchester United spell in order to rediscover his best form.

Van de Beek has only registered four goal contributions in 60 appearances for the Red Devils, while he has failed to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Considering he found the back of the net 41 times and chipped in with a further 34 assists during his time on Ajax's books, it is clear that he is capable of being a major threat in the final third of the pitch.

Manchester United forked out up to £40million in order to sign van de Beek close to three years ago, and it would be best for all parties to part ways.