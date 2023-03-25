Manchester United star Donny van de Beek needs to be 'put out of his misery' and sold after an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad when the summer window opens for business in the coming months.

Man United latest news - Donny van de Beek

According to the Manchester Evening News, van de Beek has been undertaking a recovery programme at Manchester United's Carrington training base as he looks to return to full fitness ahead of pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign.

The creative midfielder took to social media to show he is stepping up his rehabilitation and posted a video of himself during a gym session.

Van de Beek was ruled out for the remainder of the season when he suffered a knee injury during a comfortable win against Premier League strugglers Bournemouth in January.

But the Dutchman may have already made his final appearance for Manchester United as it has emerged that he will be made available for transfer in the summer.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag could help van de Beek to find a new club after failing to make a telling impact at Old Trafford.

What has Dean Jones said about van de Beek?

Jones believes van de Beek's spell with Manchester United has been far less productive than anyone could have imagined.

The transfer insider feels the Red Devils need to sanction the former Ajax man's departure during the upcoming months.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "This deal has gone so much worse than I imagined. I genuinely thought van de Beek was going to be a good signing for Manchester United and I thought the Premier League was going to be perfect for him.

"But, at every turn, things have just seemed to get worse for him. At this stage, you do just want him to be put out of his misery and be moved on. Sometimes, transfers just don't work out and that's going to be the case with van de Beek."

What are van de Beek's stats at Man United?

Van de Beek headed to Manchester United following a hugely productive stint on the books of Eredivisie giants Ajax, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he found the back of the net 41 times and racked up a further 34 assists.

But he has not been able to rediscover his best form since joining the Red Devils in a switch worth up to £40million in September 2020.

A measly four goal contributions from 60 appearances emphasises that van de Beek has struggled to get to grips with the rigours of English football.

WhoScored have also handed the midfielder an average match rating of 6.18 for his Premier League performances this season, a figure which only betters those achieved by youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Kobbie Mainoo in Manchester United's ranks.

It is abundantly clear that van de Beek, who is on a contract worth £140,000-per-week, needs a fresh start elsewhere.