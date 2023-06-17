Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Axel Disasi as the Monaco star 'would be really excited' to complete a big-money switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Following a season which saw the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League and get their hands on the Carabao Cup, boss Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his squad.

Man United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Disasi has decided that he wants to join Manchester United after gaining interest from the Premier League giants.

The report suggests the Red Devils are close to completing the central defender's acquisition, and they have no problem with meeting Monaco's £43million valuation.

Ten Hag is clearly a long-term admirer of Disasi as he was on his radar during the winter transfer window, but a mid-season move failed to come to fruition.

Although the France international has set his sights on a switch to Manchester United, he has also seen Manchester City and Chelsea register an interest in recent months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Disasi has a bright future ahead of him, while positive discussions have been held with the Red Devils.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit by holding talks with Disasi's representatives.

The respected journalist is aware that the 25-year-old would be delighted to swap Stade Louis-II for Old Trafford.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They had contact on the player's side, for sure, for Disasi.

"From what I'm told, the player would be really excited to make a move to Manchester United."

Would Disasi be a good signing for Man United?

Sofascore data highlights that Disasi averaged 2.9 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game as he helped Monaco to keep nine clean sheets in Ligue 1 last season.

With that being the case, the £18,000-per-week man would be a shrewd investment, particularly after fellow central defender Harry Maguire has been put up for sale by ten Hag.

Disasi is also capable of being a menace from set pieces, having racked up 10 goal contributions in 49 Monaco appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

That will have caught ten Hag's eye as Manchester United were the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top six last term.

WhoScored statistics show that Disasi won more aerial battles, on average, than any of his Monaco teammates before the season reached its climax, further emphasising that the Red Devils should splash the cash.