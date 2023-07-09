Manchester United have held discussions with Axel Disasi's representatives and the Monaco star 'would be really excited' to seal a switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mason Mount completed a £55million move from Chelsea earlier this week, but Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is still looking to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Man United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United have not been deterred from pursuing Disasi despite Monaco demanding a fee of £43million.

The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to pay the entirety of the central defender's price tag, while they have been handed a boost due to his desire to head to Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'good chance' of Manchester United being able to agree personal terms with Disasi, meaning the main obstacle to overcome is negotiations with Monaco.

The France international moved onto ten Hag's radar after accepting defeat in his attempts to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Kim Min-jae.

But Manchester United are not the only side looking to offer Disasi a route into the Premier League as Manchester City and Chelsea have also registered an interest in recent months.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Disasi is among Manchester United's targets as they prepare to return to the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

The transfer expert is aware that the Red Devils have already held talks with the 25-year-old's entourage, while a big-money move is of interest to him - much like Rasmus Hojlund, as Romano also told GMS.

When asked who could strengthen ten Hag's defensive options, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I will keep the name of Axel Disasi in the list.

"They spoke to the player's side and the player would be really excited to join Manchester United. Disasi is a player they like."

Could there be any Man United departures?

Manchester United may need to offload a centre-back before acquiring Disasi but, according to The Guardian, it has become more difficult to find a buyer for Harry Maguire.

The report suggests the England international was handed a considerable pay rise after the Red Devils booked their place in the Champions League thanks to finishing third in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been offered the chance to explore a deal for Maguire, but he has remained at Old Trafford for now.

It is understood that ten Hag is also looking to offload Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Fred and Scott McTominay as he aims to balance the books.

West Ham have been tracking Scotland international McTominay ahead of potentially heading to Manchester United with a proposal.

Former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho is eager to seal a reunion with Fred by linking-up with him at Serie A side Roma.

But Craven Cottage could be an alternative destination for the central midfielder as Fulham have shown an interest, while he is available for a fee of £20million after entering the final 12 months of his contract.