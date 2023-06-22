Manchester United are having to assess their budget after pinpointing the Old Trafford arrival of Chelsea star Mason Mount as a 'real priority', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, fresh from sealing his side's return to the Champions League ahead of next season, is looking to upgrade his squad during the transfer window.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are preparing to test Chelsea's resolve by lodging an improved £50million bid for Mount this week.

The report suggests the Red Devils are the frontrunners to land the creative midfielder after Liverpool have dropped out of the race for his signature, but their revised offer is still set to fall significantly short of his current employers' £70million valuation.

Although Manchester United saw a £40million bid rejected last week, they are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Mount.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that 'very clear messages' have been sent to the England international as they prepare to hold further negotiations with Chelsea.

But it is understood that Manchester United's next proposal is likely to be their last, meaning the west Londoners will be left with a take-it-or-leave-it decision to make.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs believes Manchester United remain determined to land Mount despite having to deal with an initial setback in their bid to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the respected journalist feels the Red Devils need to seriously consider whether they are able to meet Chelsea's demands as they look to complete at least one other signing during the early stages of the transfer window.

When asked about the Red Devils' pursuit of Mount, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that he is a real priority for Manchester United.

"They also have to look at the finances, not just around Mount, but collectively around their budget for the early part of the window to make sure that if they get him, it's not at the expense of somebody else that they then cannot afford.

"It has to be a case of Mount being affordable and still leaving Manchester United budget to bring in one more early."

Are Chelsea likely to lower Mount's price tag?

Chelsea may be left with no choice but to reduce their asking price for Mount as, according to Spotrac, he is about to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will not want to see their academy graduate, who has gone on to score 33 goals and produce a further 37 assists since breaking into the first-team, leave as a free agent next summer.

It is understood that Mount wants to join Manchester United, while there is not expected to be any issues when it comes to negotiating personal terms, so it will be difficult for Chelsea to tie him down to a new contract.

The Red Devils would be wise to play the waiting game over the 24-year-old as the longer he goes without putting pen-to-paper, the more likely his current employers are to seek a buyer.