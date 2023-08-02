Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to keep Harry Maguire at Old Trafford after holding a key conversation behind the scenes at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils could sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

According to The Athletic, West Ham United are unlikely to make a second bid for Maguire after their initial £20million proposal was rejected by Manchester United last week.

The report suggests the England international's expected salary demands, after pocketing £200,000-per-week with the Red Devils, could be problematic and there is doubt over whether he would be keen to complete a switch to the London Stadium.

Although Manchester United slapped a £50million price tag on Maguire last month, it appears that ten Hag's stance over whether to cash in has altered.

It has emerged that the central defender is being viewed as a very important member of the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway, while offers are not being encouraged.

However, Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy after falling down the pecking order since ten Hag moved into the Old Trafford hot-seat.

The former Leicester City man was restricted to just 759 minutes of Premier League action last term, while he was only afforded eight starts in the competition.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire's future will be clarified in the coming weeks after Chelsea, Newcastle United, Inter Milan and Juventus have also shown interest.

What has Alex Crook said about Maguire?

Crook understands that Maguire has been informed that he is welcome to stay at Manchester United after holding important discussions with ten Hag.

The talkSPORT reporter believes the Red Devils will turn their attentions towards recruiting Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after deciding they do not need to buy another central defender if the 30-year-old remains at Old Trafford.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm told, ten Hag is content for Maguire to stay. In fact, he has told him that.

"He thinks Maguire has still got a job to do. I think if they sign anybody else, it'll be Amrabat now."

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United are facing competition for Amrabat's signature as, according to French newspaper L'Equipe, he is the next big-name star who could take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

The report suggests the 26-year-old, who made 49 appearances for Fiorentina last season, is wanted by Al-Ahli and he must make a decision on his preferred destination as his current employers are resigned to seeing him move onto pastures new.

Manchester United and ten Hag are long-term admirers of Amrabat as they initially looked to secure his services during the winter window, but he remained with La Viola for the remainder of the campaign.

The Red Devils are eager to beat Al-Ahli to an agreement and are willing to pay close to £22million, plus bonuses, in order to rubber-stamp the Morocco international's arrival.

Amrabat has entered the final 12 months of his Fiorentina contract, which is worth £30,000-per-week, meaning the Serie A side are running out of time to cash in.