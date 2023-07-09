Manchester United are determined to reach a compromise with Atalanta after Rasmus Hojlund has made it clear that he 'wants' to seal a move to Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mason Mount became the Red Devils' first arrival of the summer earlier this week, when he sealed a £55million switch from Chelsea, but head coach Erik ten Hag is seeking further fresh faces.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to FootballTransfers, Hojlund is prepared to hand in a transfer request if Atalanta refuse to lower their demands after he has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

The report suggests the Denmark international has joined Amsterdam-based agency SEG, whose clients include ten Hag, having set his sights on forcing a move to the Premier League.

It is understood that Manchester United are lining up a £50million bid for Hojlund, but the proposal may not be lodged until the Glazers agree to a takeover.

Red Devils director John Murtough has discussed the possibility of Mason Greenwood making a temporary move to Atalanta during his negotiations with the Serie A side over the striker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund is 'very keen' to complete a big-money switch to Manchester United.

What has Dean Jones said about Hojlund?

Jones believes Hojlund's desire to join Manchester United could play into ten Hag's hands as the Red Devils attempt to persuade Atalanta to lower their price tag.

The respected journalist is aware that Greenwood or Amad Diallo could head in the opposite direction if the 20-year-old arrives at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are having to remain firm over a potential fee due to budgetary constraints.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "United have a determination to find middle ground with Atalanta over the value of Hojlund, and they think it will be helped by the fact the player wants to join them.

"It’s totally understandable that Atalanta would play hardball in a moment like this, but United are going to be content around the £50million price point and think that is fair.

"It has been mooted that a United player ends up heading the other way, not as a swap deal strictly speaking, but to help smooth this transaction and to help Atalanta. Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood are two of the names mentioned in that sense but, first and foremost, United have to strike a deal on the fee.

"We know they are working on a tight budget - even at £50million for Hojlund, they will be stretching that if they also add Andre Onana to the signing of Mason Mount, as is now expected.

"I don’t know how much this changes for United in terms of becoming immediate challengers in the Premier League again, but it’s obvious they need bodies and the thought process with Hojlund is that he has a very bright future and can emerge in ten Hag’s style while they wait to see if they are in a position to sign an elite, proven No9 a little further down the road."

Are Man United close to making any signings?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are moving swiftly as they attempt to make Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana their next signing.

The report suggests the Red Devils have made significant progress during talks with the Serie A outfit in recent days, while the Cameroon international wants the move to come to fruition.

It is understood that Manchester United could reach an agreement with Inter if they are willing to fork out £47million, having failed with a £43million proposal earlier this week.

The latest bid came after the Premier League giants also failed with a £39million offer, but ten Hag is pushing for a deal to be rubber-stamped after previously working with Onana at Ajax.

Manchester United are desperate to bring in a new goalkeeper after David De Gea confirmed, via social media, that he has left the club.