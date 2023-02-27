A Manchester United star could seal his departure when the transfer window reopens in the summer, it has been claimed.

Man Utd: £50m star will have 'lots of interest' at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'will have a number of suitors' in the summer and a move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, who led his side to Carabao Cup glory by overcoming Newcastle United at the weekend, will be handed an opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the transfer window reopens.

Man United transfer news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to Football Insider, Wan-Bissaka is giving serious thought to quitting Manchester United at the end of the season.

The report suggests the right-back is not willing to be a back-up option going forward and will seek an exit if the Red Devils dip into the transfer market.

Manchester United went into the January window open to the idea of selling Wan-Bissaka, but ten Hag then decided to fend off enquiries after a string of impressive performances.

West Ham United were keen on striking a loan deal and have a close relationship with Wan-Bissaka's representatives, Unique Sports Management.

Former employers Crystal Palace were also among the 25-year-old's suitors, while Wolverhampton Wanderers were firmly in the race ahead of ten Hag's U-turn.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wan-Bissaka?

Taylor believes Wan-Bissaka's upturn in form resulted in Manchester United having a rethink over whether to cash-in during the winter window.

But the respected journalist feels the former England under-21 international's resurgence will result in even more clubs showing an interest in the months ahead.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: "I know Wan-Bissaka looked set to leave, but he's really impressed.

"Ultimately, I feel like he will have a number of suitors that would like to take him, so I feel like there could be movement there."

Should Man United sell Wan-Bissaka in the summer?

According to Sofascore, Wan-Bissaka has averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.7 clearances and 1.3 interceptions since the Premier League campaign got underway.

Those figures emphasise the full-back, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth £50million in 2019, makes ten Hag's side difficult for opponents to break down.

Wan-Bissaka also impressed when he came off the bench during the Red Devils' Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle on Sunday, with WhoScored handing him a rating of 7.4.

He has now made 18 appearances this term and put serious pressure on Diogo Dalot for a regular starting berth.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Wan-Bissaka is one of ten Hag's 'projects' and he could still have a future at Old Trafford, so Manchester United should look to keep him on board.

