Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Mason Mount as the Chelsea star has now 'been told about Erik ten Hag's vision' at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, who were unable to add to their Carabao Cup glory when they tasted defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday, are looking to bolster their squad in the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing to test Chelsea's resolve by launching a big-money bid for Mount.

The report suggests the Red Devils will head to the negotiating table with a £50million proposal this month, while they have also set their sights on landing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United have edged closer to completing Mount's signing as CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that personal terms have already been agreed ahead of a potential switch.

It is understood that Chelsea's academy graduate is set to pocket £200,000-per-week if the Red Devils can negotiate a fee.

But Manchester United will find it difficult to persuade the west Londoners to accept their opening offer as they are seeking upwards of £70million, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in Mount.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount?

Jones understands that Mount is desperate to become a prominent figure at a club heading in the right direction, meaning Manchester United fit the bill.

The respected journalist is aware that the creative midfielder has already held discussions over how he would fit into ten Hag's plans.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ultimately, Mason Mount wants to be playing football and wants to know his part at the club. He wants to be at a club heading somewhere good, and Manchester United is a place where that can happen.

"He has been told about Ten Hag's vision and seen how far they've come over the course of the year. He believes that he is going to be an important part of that side if they can agree on a transfer.

"Obviously, at the moment, they are a little way apart in terms of what the two clubs value him at, so there's still a little way to go."

Would Mount improve Man United?

FBref data shows that Mount averaged more goals and assists than Manchester United star Christian Eriksen during the 2022/23 campaign, so it could be argued that he would be an upgrade.

The England international, who has made 129 Premier League appearances over the course of his career, also registered an increased number of tackles and blocks.

Even though Mount had an underwhelming season by his high standards - he last found the back of the net in December - it is abundantly clear that he would be an exciting addition to ten Hag's side.

Manchester United would become a greater force in the final third of the pitch as the 24-year-old has racked up 70 goal contributions for Chelsea.

Mount has won some of football's biggest prizes during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League, and his influence could take the Red Devils to the next level.