Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Andre Onana as he 'wants' to seal a move to Old Trafford and there is a 'willingness' from Inter Milan to sanction his exit, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils strengthened their midfield with the £55million addition of Mason Mount last week, boss Erik ten Hag has swiftly turned his attentions towards acquiring a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Man United transfer news - Andre Onana

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are entering the final stage of negotiations as they look to tie up a deal for Onana.

The report suggests the Cameroon international's move from Inter could be completed as soon as this week, once personal terms are agreed.

It is understood that there is a desire from all parties to reach a resolution before Onana is due to report for pre-season on July 13, but his current employers are refusing to lower their £51million demands.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old would be a 'statement signing' as Manchester United look to build on a campaign which saw them seal a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils were left frustrated when a £43million bid for Onana was turned down last week, while an initial proposal worth £38.5million was also snubbed by Inter.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Onana?

Sheth believes there is a strong possibility of Manchester United persuading Inter to drop their asking price for Onana as all parties are keen for the move to be rubber-stamped.

The Sky Sports reporter is also aware that the former Ajax man, who is on a £67,000-per-week contract at the San Siro, is keen to head to Old Trafford.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they want to find some sort of middle ground. It would seem that a deal could be done with a compromise, only because I think there's a willingness from all parties to get it done, especially Onana. He wants to come to Manchester United.

"When two clubs are negotiating like this, it normally means that they do want to get a transfer done and dusted, and over the line."

What's next for Man United?

While Onana is a goalkeeper who could be set to seal a move to Manchester United, the Mirror have revealed that Tom Heaton may be on his way out.

The report suggests Premier League rivals Everton have launched an enquiry for the former England international, but ten Hag has already blocked a switch to newly-promoted Luton Town.

Donny van de Beek's days at Manchester United could also be numbered as he is assessing his options amid interest from Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set a £50million valuation for Harry Maguire as they look to get him off the wage bill.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have already been offered the opportunity to sign the central defender, but a move to the capital has not come to fruition.