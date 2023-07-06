Manchester United could make Andre Onana 'their next signing' as the Inter Milan star is 'open' to sealing a switch to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils got their summer business underway by completing the £55million acquisition of Mason Mount earlier this week, but boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for further reinforcements.

Man United transfer news - Andre Onana

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are refusing to accept defeat in their attempts to land Onana as they have lodged an improved offer worth up to £43million.

The Italian journalist suggests the Red Devils are edging towards the fee Inter are looking for, which is £52million, but discussions are ongoing.

Manchester United have returned to the negotiating table after failing with an initial proposal worth close to £39million, with ten Hag pushing for a deal to be reached after enjoying a spell with the goalkeeper at Ajax.

The Red Devils are being aided by the fact the Cameroon international is keen to swap Serie A action for a spell in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will not be dragged into a bidding war after Onana has also gained interest from Saudi Arabia.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Onana?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United have earmarked Onana as their top target after succeeding in acquiring Mount's services.

The respected journalist is aware that the 27-year-old is keen to make the move, while discussions are continuing between Manchester United and Inter.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United will see this as a priority because they'll simply not want to go through the bulk of pre-season without understanding who their number one goalkeeper is going to be.

"Onana was one of the best goalkeepers in Europe last season. He got to a Champions League final and is very much open to the move.

"Talks continue between Manchester United and Inter. There is optimism on the Manchester United side that he could be their next signing."

Have Man United been linked with any other goalkeepers?

It seems that ten Hag is keeping his options open as, according to The Athletic, Manchester United have made contact over a potential move for Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow.

The report suggests the Red Devils have held discussions with the Eredivisie side over the Netherlands international's availability, but they are reluctant to sanction his exit.

Bijlow is keen to seal a move to Manchester United, despite also boasting further suitors in the Premier League and from La Liga clubs.

He would certainly be a cheaper option than Onana as Feyenoord are demanding £20million, but it appears that ten Hag would prefer to sign the Inter custodian, who has been described as 'box office' by The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge.

There is uncertainty over who will be between the sticks when Manchester United get their Premier League season underway against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 as David De Gea is no longer on the club's books due to his £375,000-per-week contract expiring at the end of last month.