Manchester United have been boosted in their bid to lure Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford as the Atalanta star is 'really keen' on completing a move to the Premier League, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League, as well as silverware in the Carabao Cup, boss Erik ten Hag is seeking reinforcements in the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United are preparing to test Atalanta's resolve by lodging an opening bid for Hojlund.

The Italian reporter suggests the Red Devils intend to put forward a proposal worth £52million plus bonuses, while intermediaries are working on a deal.

Hojlund has hinted that a big-money move away from Atalanta could be on the cards as he has claimed 'something will definitely happen' as a host of clubs search for a new striker in the transfer market.

Although the Denmark international is also on Chelsea's radar, it seems that Manchester United are leading the race for his signature after multiple video calls have been held with ten Hag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are huge admirers of Hojlund's energy and personality on the pitch.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hojlund?

Romano understands that Manchester United will have their work cut out when it comes to attempting to prise Hojlund away from Atalanta.

But the respected journalist is aware that the 20-year-old is eager to swap Serie A for the Premier League, which could play into the Red Devils' hands.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm told, Atalanta want at least €60million for Rasmus Hojlund, so it won't be an easy deal.

"But English clubs are following the situation and, from what I understand, the player would be really keen on a move to Premier League football. We will wait and see with this one."

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Man United?

Hojlund has shown plenty of promise during the early stages of his senior club career, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 27 times.

He has also been in scintillating form for Denmark, heading into the current international break with five goals in his first four appearances.

FBref data highlights that Hojlund averaged more shots per outing than Anthony Martial last season, so it could be argued that he would make Manchester United more of a threat.

The talented frontman has certainly made his mark at Atalanta, having only joined in a £14.6million switch from Austrian side Sturm Graz last year.

Hojlund averaged a Serie A goal every 204 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Sofascore, and Manchester United should pounce.