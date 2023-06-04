Manchester United star Anthony Martial is a 'symbol of the bad recruitment' at Old Trafford and is expected to be sold when the transfer window reopens, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag, who led his side to silverware and a third-place finish in the Premier League this season, will look to freshen up his squad in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Anthony Martial

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Martial by intermediaries.

The report suggests that Manchester United are keen to offload the striker and the Serie A giants could pounce as they have been admirers for a number of years.

It is understood that ten Hag has run out of patience with Martial due to injuries having an impact on his availability and, as a result, the Red Devils are looking to cash in.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the France international's Old Trafford future is in doubt, with his contractual situation potentially tempting his current employers to seek a buyer.

Martial is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal, which is worth £250,000-per-week, although there is an option for the agreement to be extended by another year.

What has Alex Crook said about Martial?

Martial joined Manchester United in a deal worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, according to BBC Sport, but Crook is certain he will not be sold for anywhere near that figure.

The talkSPORT reporter feels the 27-year-old's days on the Red Devils' books are numbered, but he is a prime example of the club failing to spend wisely in the transfer market.

When asked whether Martial is likely to be sold by Manchester United this summer, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Definitely. I think he's only got a year left on his contract, so they won't want to lose him on a free at the end of the season.

"They're not going to recoup anywhere near the money they spent on him. He is a symbol of United's bad recruitment over the years, where they have been paying over the odds for players and then having to sell them for a much-reduced fee."

Should Man United sell Martial in the summer?

Martial ended the Premier League campaign having been handed just 11 starts, according to Transfermarkt, which is a concerning figure.

The Frenchman is among Manchester United's top earners, with David De Gea, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Casemiro being the only teammates on more lucrative contracts, but regular spells on the treatment table have impacted on his progress.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been identified as ten Hag's number one target heading into the transfer window and, should he arrive at Old Trafford, Martial would slip down the pecking order.

Although he has produced some memorable moments in a Manchester United shirt, scoring 88 goals along the way, it is the right time to part ways.