Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could make a 'really intriguing' signing by luring Everton star Amadou Onana to Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already clinched silverware this season, having got their hands on the Carabao Cup, but summer plans are already being put in place ahead of competing in the FA Cup final.

Man United transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to Football Insider, ten Hag has given the Manchester United board the green light to sign Onana ahead of next term.

The report suggests the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the Everton talisman as the Dutchman wants to add more power and physicality to his midfield, which would complement the technical ability of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

It appears that Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit as the Toffees are planning to sell Onana for £60million as they look to build their own transfer kitty.

But Chelsea could also reignite their interest after failing to strike a deal with their Premier League rivals during the winter window.

Everton's stance comes after respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that they may be forced to sell Onana due to having to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

What has Dean Jones said about Onana?

Jones believes Onana has the talent to make even more of an impact at Manchester United than fellow Belgian Marouane Fellaini, who also made the switch from Everton.

The journalist feels the central midfielder could improve his game by swapping Goodison Park for Old Trafford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Fellaini probably became a bit of a cult figure in the end at Manchester United, but Onana could be more than that.

"His all-round game is so good and he's still got room for growth. I think if they can look into that at the end of the season, it would be a really intriguing one."

Would Onana be a good signing for Man United?

Everton forked out £33million when they signed Onana from French side Lille last summer, according to BBC Sport.

While he has been unable to stop the Toffees from falling into another relegation battle, the 21-year-old has still impressed over the course of 34 appearances.

Onana has been among Everton's more consistent performers, with WhoScored handing him an average match rating of 6.69 for his Premier League performances.

That figure is only bettered by Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski, Alex Iwobi, and Michael Keane in the Merseyside outfit's camp, while he also compares favourably to some of Manchester United's midfielders.

FBref data highlights that Onana has tackled more dribblers and registered a better pass completion rate, on average, per 90 minutes than Fred and Scott McTominay.