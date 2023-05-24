Manchester United could test Dusan Vlahovic's loyalty to Juventus by attempting to lure him to Old Trafford in the summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are on course to bag a Champions League qualification spot, and boss Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster his options ahead of next season.

Man United transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are planning to lodge an official bid worth in the region of £60million for Vlahovic.

The report suggests ten Hag sees the Serbia international as a perfect fit for the Premier League due to his physical nature, while the Red Devils have also been boosted due to his wish to compete in the Champions League.

Although it is understood that Chelsea have put forward a £70million proposal as they look to win the race for Vlahovic, they will not be competing in any European competitions next term.

The striker's current employers, Juventus, are also at risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League after being hit with a 10-point deduction earlier this week.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that there could be a window of opportunity for Manchester United to pounce for Vlahovic.

What has Dean Jones said about Vlahovic?

Jones believes Vlahovic could be a viable alternative option to Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Napoli goal-getter Victor Osimhen as Manchester United look to sign a new frontman.

The respected journalist also feels that the 23-year-old could become the Red Devils' own Erling Haaland by heading to Old Trafford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The news on Juve’s points deduction obviously tests their resolve if an offer lands for Vlahovic, but it also tests the player's loyalty if a big club comes in for him that has Champions League football to offer.

"The message out of Turin right now is that they are very confident he is staying, but it’ll be interesting to see if United become tempted to test that properly. Obviously, Chelsea have an interest here too, to watch out for.

"But behind Kane and Osimhen, he is a player United rate very highly and that fits with their need for an out-and-out No.9.

"He would become their own Haaland, I think the fans would love him if they could make it happen."

Would Vlahovic be a good signing for Man United?

Vlahovic has shown during the early stages of his career that he is deadly in the final third of the pitch, with Transfermarkt data highlighting that he has already scored 75 goals at senior club level.

The former Fiorentina man would also bring a winning mentality to Manchester United, having clinched trophies in his homeland while on Partizan Belgrade's books.

FBref statistics show Vlahovic has averaged more goals per 90 minutes than Wout Weghorst, whose loan with the Red Devils is set to expire in the coming days, this season.

It is clear that the Juventus striker would be an exciting addition to ten Hag's squad as he looks to make Manchester United more dangerous.