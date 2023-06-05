Manchester United star Fred could stay at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag may not want to sanction his departure during the same window as allowing Scott McTominay to move onto pastures new, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a move worth more than £61million from Shakhtar Donetsk five years ago, but there are doubts over his long-term future.

Man United transfer news - Fred

According to talkSPORT, Fulham are interested in signing Fred when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests Cottagers boss Marco Silva rushed off the team bus to hold discussions with the central midfielder after facing Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season.

It is understood that Manchester United are open to allowing Fred to seal his exit as ten Hag is looking to recruit a younger option for the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old has admitted he will discuss his future with the Red Devils' chief and his family as he is seeking a more prominent role.

Fred only has 12 months remaining on his Manchester United contract, which is worth £130,000-per-week.

What has Dean Jones said about Fred?

Jones believes Fred could remain on Manchester United's books beyond the closure of the summer transfer window.

The respected journalist feels there is a strong possibility that the Red Devils will not want to see the South American depart at the same time as fellow central midfielder McTominay.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "With Fred, it'll be interesting. He actually put through a great pass against Fulham, which was one of his moments of the season.

"I still think there's got to be some potential that Fred stays. It's difficult to imagine McTominay and Fred leaving in the same window. That's the only reservation I have over Fred leaving."

Should Man United sell Fred this summer?

WhoScored only handed Fred an average match rating of 6.48 for his Premier League performances during the 2022/23 season, which was bettered by the likes of McTominay and Harry Maguire.

Although that is not a particularly eye-catching figure, he still showed that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch by racking up 12 goal contributions.

Fred, who has made 213 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, also demonstrated that he is key in cutting out opposition attacks.

Sofascore data highlights that he averaged 1.3 tackles per top flight outing, so his presence at the base of the Red Devils' midfield would be missed.

Fred, who was described as 'extremely valuable' by former interim manager Ralf Rangnick, should be kept if McTominay walks away from Old Trafford.