Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could 'try and get out the door' after a major development at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, while he was not even included in the matchday squad when Erik ten Hag's Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Man United latest news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho has risked the wrath of ten Hag as, taking to social media platform X, he posted that he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' and that he will 'continue to fight' for the Manchester United badge.

The winger, who has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £73million switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, made his feelings clear a matter of hours after he was overlooked for the trip to Arsenal.

The outburst also came in the wake of ten Hag admitting that Sancho was not included in the matchday squad for the defeat to the north Londoners due to his application during training sessions held in the build-up to the Premier League clash.

Manchester United retained the 23-year-old's services despite Aston Villa being among a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation ahead of last Friday's deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils went into the final hours of the summer window without being in concrete negotiations with any of Sancho's suitors.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho?

Jones would not be shocked if Sancho continues to publicly criticise ten Hag's decision-making in a bid to force a way out of Manchester United.

The respected journalist believes the former Manchester City academy product has been left disheartened by Antony and Alejandro Garnacho regularly being selected ahead of him despite the duo not necessarily being in top form.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It wouldn't surprise me if Sancho was to use this moment to continue to build this thing that he was scapegoated in a bad moment in Manchester United's season and use it to try and get out the door.

"Even though he's saying he's going to fight for his place, he has struggled with that throughout time. Maybe it's because he's just frustrated that he can see that Antony's not really up to much and he's got Garnacho, who is a kid, ahead of him in the pecking order.

"Sometimes you get players playing out of position, including him, just to try and fit the formation, but it's not a good place for Manchester United or Sancho right now."

What next for Man United?

Donny van de Beek failed to secure a Deadline Day move to Lorient, according to French newspaper L'Equipe, due to his attitude when the Ligue 1 side agreed a loan deal with Manchester United earlier in the summer.

The report suggests Les Merlus ended up turning their attentions elsewhere after not getting the impression that the Dutchman, who is on a contract worth £120,000-per-week, was interested in heading to Stade du Moustoir.

It has resulted in van de Beek, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth up to £40million from Ajax three years ago, remaining at Old Trafford.

Having chosen against including the creative midfielder in a single matchday squad since the new season got up-and-running, ten Hag could now look to reintegrate him into his plans.