Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could 'look to pursue' a move away from Old Trafford as he aims to remain one of England's first choice central defenders, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire needs to be open-minded over where his future lies as he may be approaching the final months of his Manchester United career.

The respected journalist revealed that the former Leicester City man, who cost £80million when he joined the Red Devils in 2019, will hold discussions with ten Hag and other key decision-makers at Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also suggested that Maguire needs to move onto pastures new if he wants to resurrect his club career and remain at the forefront of England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

It appears that ten Hag may have already started making inroads when it comes to identifying a replacement for the 30-year-old, who is on a contract worth £200,000-per-week.

That is because Manchester United have reportedly convinced Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae to seal a move from the newly-crowned Serie A champions, but there are still finer details to be sorted before the deal is rubber-stamped.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Maguire?

Taylor believes England chief Southgate will find it difficult to select Maguire if he continues to be offered a lack of game-time at Manchester United.

As a result, the journalist feels the Red Devils' skipper will seek a transfer in the coming months as he aims to remain a regular starter for the Three Lions.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Gareth Southgate put an arm around him and gave him the benefit of the doubt for the World Cup. He delivered, but I don't think Southgate can keep calling upon him if he is not playing regularly, particularly because I feel like there's going to be a little emergence of English centre-backs.

"I feel like we've gone through a period where, other than John Stones and Maguire, we haven't really had any outstanding candidates that have put pressure on them. There are the likes of Levi Colwill coming through now and I really think Southgate is going to be facing a decision on Maguire unless he plays somewhere else, so a transfer is probably what he'll look to pursue."

Should Man United sell Maguire in the summer?

Maguire has been restricted to just seven Premier League starts this season, according to Transfermarkt, so it is abundantly clear that he is not at the forefront of ten Hag's plans at Manchester United.

With that being the case, it would make sense for the Red Devils to look to cash-in during the upcoming summer window.

Sofascore data shows Maguire has been averaging 2.5 clearances and helped Manchester United to keep five domestic clean sheets this term, but the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have all moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Luke Shaw, a left-back, has also been preferred in what has been another snub by ten Hag, so a switch away from Old Trafford would be best for all parties.

Having made 218 top flight appearances over the course of his career, Maguire is likely to have an abundance of admirers.