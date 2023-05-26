Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Mason Mount as the Chelsea star is 'leaning towards' heading to Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be handed the opportunity to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to MailOnline, Manchester United are preparing to launch a £55million bid as they look to win the race for Mount's services.

The report suggests the England international has been identified as a primary target by ten Hag, but the Red Devils' offer will fall significantly short of Chelsea's £85million valuation.

Manchester United are expected to open talks with Chelsea after it has emerged Mount would favour a move to Old Trafford despite also gaining interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich.

As the midfielder is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract in the summer, he is due to hold discussions over his future with the Chelsea hierarchy next week.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners will make a final attempt to persuade Mount to agree fresh terms.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs understands that Mount would prefer to join Manchester United instead of any other interested parties if he is to end his spell at Chelsea.

The respected journalist feels the 24-year-old's desire to join ten Hag's charges will grow with Champions League action on offer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Mason Mount, the good news for Manchester United is that he is leaning towards them comparative to other options.

"I think that leaning could probably become a slightly firmer word, like swayed, after Manchester United qualified for Champions League football."

Would Mount be an exciting signing for Man United?

Mount has made 35 appearances in the Champions League, according to Transfermarkt, so he would be a shrewd acquisition as Manchester United prepare to return to Europe's elite club competition.

Although this season has not gone to plan for the Portsmouth-born star, with his last goal coming in December, the same can be said for the vast majority of Chelsea's players as they have missed out on a top half finish in the Premier League.

But he has previously shown that he is a threat in the final third of the pitch, emphasised by the fact he has found the back of the net 58 times over the course of his senior club career.

Sofascore data highlights that Mount also contributes defensively, averaging 1.4 tackles per top flight outing this season, so there is no doubt that he would be a strong addition for Manchester United.