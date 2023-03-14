Manchester United would be better off pursuing Victor Osimhen than Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who would be 'enormously difficult' to prise away from the London club, says journalist Steve Bates, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With Wout Weghorst only on loan, signing a frontman could be a priority for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - striker search

Manchester United are closely monitoring both Napoli forward Osimhen and Tottenham academy graduate Kane ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News.

Regular injuries to Anthony Martial mean United can't rely on the French forward. The 27-year-old has missed 29 games through injury already this season, meaning he's started just six Premier League games this campaign.

Weghorst, who has been one of very few options for United up front since joining the club in January, has been heavily criticised by certain pundits, including Richard Keys.

He said: "You’re playing with ten men most weeks if he’s [Weghorst] in. I mean, he doesn’t do enough to justify a starting place, does he? Come on, let’s be honest!"

What has Bates said about Osimhen and Kane?

Bates has discussed the possibility of United signing either Osimhen or Kane, but believes the younger option could be the route to go down.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Of course, you would also have to get Harry Kane out of Tottenham and I think that would be an enormously difficult thing to do for any club, not just Manchester United.

"I think we've seen it said that Kane could be a Robin van Persie-type signing and trigger a title win for United. I think, in the longer term, you would have to say that a younger player [Osimhen] would be a better option.

How does Kane compare to Osimhen?

The obvious positive for Kane is his Premier League experience over Osimhen, but the latter has plenty of years on the former.

Kane has scored 20 goals in 27 league starts so far this season, with Osimhen managing 19 goals in just 22 Serie A games, as per FBref.

Osimhen is earning £93,000 a week at Napoli, with Kane earning £200,000 a week, meaning it could be a little more financially viable to pursue the 24-year-old, especially taking into consideration resale value.

United may struggle to recoup what they pay for Kane due to the fact he is reaching the latter stages of his career, whereas Osimhen still has plenty of years to improve.