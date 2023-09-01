Manchester United could tie Jonny Evans down to a 'pay-as-you-play deal' after a key injury at Old Trafford, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is still in the market for reinforcements during the final hours of the summer window.

Man United transfer news - Jonny Evans

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are expected to hand Evans a one-year contract after fellow central defender Raphael Varane has been forced onto the sidelines through injury.

The report suggests the Northern Ireland international, who has been a free agent since his £100,000-per-week Leicester City agreement expired at the end of June, is in line to extend his stay at Old Trafford after initially penning a short-term deal to take part on the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are involved in ongoing negotiations with Evans, but reiterated that there is not a rush to sign on the dotted line ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline due to being without a club.

Ten Hag has also confirmed that he wants to see the 35-year-old commit his future to the Red Devils, where he made 198 appearances earlier in his career.

Evans offers bags of Premier League experience, having been handed 356 outings in the competition, but he was unable to stop Leicester falling into the Championship last term.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Evans?

Crook is certain that Manchester United will look to retain Evans' services, with a pay-as-you-play contract potentially being on the cards.

Although the Red Devils do not necessarily need to reach an agreement on Deadline Day, the talkSPORT reporter feels Varane's lay-off could result in the Red Devils' plans altering slightly.

When asked about the likelihood of Evans remaining at Manchester United, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's just going to be kept in and around the place.

"But, with Varane's injury, that might accelerate it. That could maybe be a pay-as-you-play deal, I'd imagine."

What next for Man United?

Manchester United appear to be refusing to give up in their attempts to seal a Deadline Day deal for Sofyan Amrabat as, according to transfer expert Romano, they will make another bid for the Fiorentina defensive midfielder.

The Italian journalist suggests the Morocco international, who made 49 appearances for his Serie A employers last term, has made it clear that he wants to link up with ten Hag's charges and is not interested in joining any other suitors.

Manchester United were unsuccessful when they launched a £1.7million loan bid earlier this week, with Fiorentina preferring a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation after valuing Amrabat at £30million.

The Red Devils have been looking to pounce as the 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Sergio Reguilon is in line to be Manchester United's latest acquisition, on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, after completing a medical on Thursday.

Altay Bayindir became the Red Devils' first Deadline Day arrival when the goalkeeper sealed a £4.3million switch from Turkish side Fenerbahce.