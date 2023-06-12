Manchester United are close to completing their first signing of the summer as talks with Napoli star Kim Min-jae have reached an 'advanced stage' at Old Trafford, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

After booking the Red Devils' return to Champions League action next season, boss Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad.

Man United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kim has been on Manchester United's shortlist since October and he remains ten Hag's top target.

The respected journalist suggests the Red Devils are in contact with the central defender's representatives ahead of being able to trigger the release clause written into his Napoli contract next month.

But a move to Manchester United is not a foregone conclusion as Newcastle United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on hijacking the move for Kim.

Napoli are also desperate to hold onto the South Korea international and have offered a new contract which, if signed, would result in the £42million release clause being removed.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are aware they are ahead of Kim's other suitors in the race for his signature.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kim?

Galetti understands that Manchester United have been holding extensive discussions with Kim's representatives ahead of potentially making a move.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils' talks over personal terms have progressed, meaning the Napoli man's arrival at Old Trafford is getting closer.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "After many contacts with Kim Min-jae's agents in the past weeks, now we can say that the talks with Manchester United are at an advanced stage."

Would Kim be a good signing for Man United?

WhoScored handed Kim an average match rating of 7.07 for his performances during the 2022/23 Serie A season, a figure which was only bettered by three Napoli teammates.

The 26-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions, and it is easy to see that he was integral in his current employers being crowned the Italian top flight's champions.

Sofascore data highlights that he averaged 3.5 clearances, 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per domestic outing, helping Napoli to keep 14 clean sheets along the way.

The former Fenerbahce man would also be an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kim won considerably more tackles per 90 minutes than the England international last term, according to FBref, emphasising that Manchester United should do all they can to win the race for his services.