Highlights Manchester United decided to keep Erik ten Hag for the future despite considering other candidates such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

Tuchel's suggestion to sign Antonio Rudiger led to his dismissal from the running for the manager position due to age and financial concerns.

Manchester United is now looking to sign a new centre-back, with Jarrad Branthwaite being the leading candidate ahead of the transfer market.

In the running to become a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, an array of candidates - including Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino - all held conversations with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team.

Albeit not announced by the club at the time of writing, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Ten Hag is set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, with the Manchester-based side's chiefs looking to extend his stay with fresh terms.

In the lead-up to the all-important decision, however, Tuchel’s transfer suggestions were heavily disregarded and, according to The Times, is the main reason why his name was removed from the shortlist while the Dutchman’s future was hanging in the balance.

Tuchel Suggested to Sign Rudiger in Talks With Ratcliffe

Three reasons why Man Utd rejected proposal

In terms of Tuchel, the German tactician, formerly of Chelsea, discouraged the Old Trafford chiefs by suggesting that he’d sign Antonio Rudiger - a move that goes against what Manchester United’s minority stakeholder and his disciples want to achieve in M16. Ratcliffe and Co held talks with Tuchel in Monaco last week as part of their internal off-season review, which was looking at the squad and manager.

Writing for The Times, Paul Hirst and Charlotte Duncker suggested that Tuchel flew out of the discussions after suggesting the signing of Rudiger, which rubbed Ratcliffe and Co up the wrong way for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the former Chelsea defender is out of the age bracket that Manchester United should be looking at this summer, while he is also out of the club’s price range this summer as the Red Devils have only boast a gross budget of £35 million this summer. Rudiger is said to have a £350m release clause in his Madrid contract.

“Tuchel fell out of the running after holding talks with Ratcliffe in Monaco last week. One of Tuchel’s ideas was to sign Antonio Rüdiger, the 31-year-old Real Madrid centre-back who: was out of United’s price range (they only have a gross budget of about £35 million to spend this summer); is too old; and would rather stay at Real than play Europa League football at Old Trafford next season.”

There were also concerns from Ratcliffe and his disciples about Rudiger’s attainability given the current chasm between Manchester United and Los Blancos - the former only just secured Europa League qualification , while the latter are coming off the back of a record-extending Champions League triumph.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 114-game career at Old Trafford, Ten Hag boasts a points per match rate of 1.92, having won 68 of his games in charge.

Branthwaite ‘Open’ To Old Trafford Move

Todibo and Yoro also eyed

Despite Ratcliffe’s refusal to listen to Tuchel’s suggestion regarding Rudiger, Manchester United are looking to sign a centre-back this summer, according to The Athletic, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite the leading candidate ahead of the summer transfer market. Journalist Dean Jones, writing his latest GMS column, suggested that he’d be open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Premier League Stats - Branthwaite (23/24) vs Varane and Martinez (22/23) Statistic Branthwaite (23/24) Varane (22/23) Martinez (22/23) Minutes 3,117 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 0/0 0/1 Aerials won per game 2.7 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 1.9 1 2 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.90 6.64 6.84

The reputable Jones also suggested that Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro of Lille are under consideration by the Manchester United hierarchy. Suggesting that a move for the former would be more straightforward than one for Branthwaite, as the former Carlisle man’s current employers are being stubborn over his valuation.