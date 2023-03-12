Manchester United should look to lure Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford as the Paris Saint-Germain star may be 'the top striker in the world', journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils completed the loan acquisitions of Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer in January, but boss Erik ten Hag will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad in the summer.

Man United transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

According to Spanish sources, a bid for Mbappe could be in the offing if a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani complete a Manchester United takeover.

The report suggests the PSG talisman would become a primary target if the Glazer family, who have received offers worth up to £4.5billion last month, walk away from Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a Manchester United move for Mbappe would become more feasible with new owners at the helm.

It was previously reported that the Red Devils would be able to head to the Parc des Princes with a proposal worth upwards of £150million for the France international.

Mbappe is set to enter the final two years of his PSG contract, which is worth £893,000-per-week, in the summer.

What has Steve Bates said about Mbappe?

Bates believes an argument could be made for Mbappe being the world's leading striker, so Manchester United would be pulling off a coup signing if they can eventually get a deal over the line.

The journalist feels PSG's Champions League exit, at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek, could play into the Red Devils' hands.

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "There's no doubt about it, Mbappe is one of the top two or three strikers in the world, if not the top striker in the world.

"I know PSG went out of the Champions League, which is a big blow for them, but that may play into the hands of clubs who are looking to sign him this summer."

Would Mbappe be a marquee signing for Man United?

FBref data shows that Mbappe has been averaging more goals, assists and shots per 90 minutes than Manchester United top goalscorer Marcus Rashford this season, underlining how much of an impact he could make at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has already found the back of the net more than 220 times during the early stages of his senior club career, so there is no doubt that he is a serious talent.

While PSG's dreams of winning the Champions League were shattered earlier this week, Mbappe still made his mark in the competition and Sofascore statistics highlight that he was on target every 93 minutes.

The Frenchman was also in scintillating form at the World Cup, getting his name on the scoresheet on eight occasions and scoring a hat-trick in the final before being beaten to the trophy by Argentina.

Ten Hag is looking to bolster his attacking options in the summer and Mbappe's arrival would certainly show Manchester United mean business.