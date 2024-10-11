Manchester United are planning to sell midfielder Casemiro in the January transfer window and ship off the former Real Madrid ace from their wage bill, a former club scout has told Football Insider.

Mick Brown, who is still well connected to the club after spending the best part of a decade behind the scenes at Old Trafford, suggests that Casemiro is considering a move away from Old Trafford after a difficult start to the season, which has seen him dropped from Erik ten Hag’s starting line-up in the Premier League following the 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has made just three starts in the league this term and has fallen down Ten Hag’s pecking order, behind summer arrival Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils are now looking to offload Casemiro’s £350,000-per-week salary to reinvest in other players and improve the squad.

According to Capology, the Brazilian international is the highest-paid player in the Man United squad, above both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who each earn £300,000 per week. Casemiro has two years remaining on his United contract, which expires in June 2026.

Casemiro Placed on Transfer List

Amid slow Old Trafford season start

While speaking to Football Insider, Brown admitted he had been told Casemiro was facing the exit door in January.

“I’m told they’ll look to cash in on him as soon as they can, on the 1st January if possible. “He’s one of the biggest wage-earners and he’s not going to feature regularly in the first team. He’s been benched because he hasn’t been performing and can’t do it any more. “I’m sure they would love to offload him if they could to get him out of the squad and off the wage bill, which would allow them to spend some money. “Whether it’s a move to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, you’ve got to find someone who’s willing to pay the money both to United and to him. They’re not going to make back anywhere near what they paid for him but they’ll look to bring in some money if they do let him go.“

After a busy summer transfer window, the Red Devils spent nearly £200m on new arrivals, including Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. But these investments have so far delivered little return. After seven rounds of games, United find themselves 14th in the Premier League, having collected only eight points from a possible 21 and with only five goals scored.

Four of the five new signings have already had the chance to impress this term, except Yoro, who remains sidelined after suffering an injury in a pre-season game against Arsenal.

Casemiro Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Progressive passes per 90 5.48 Tackles per 90 4.19 Errors per 90 0.65 Minutes played 278

Ten Hag Avoids Red Devils Axe

Expected to remain in charge

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to remain in charge for the next set of Premier League games, as he has not received any formal communication from INEOS regarding his future at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch tactician appears to have avoided the sack following Monday’s seven-hour board meeting, which saw United’s leadership team discuss his recent performances in the Old Trafford dugout.

According to Romano, United chiefs are still evaluating Ten Hag’s situation internally and are ‘taking their time’ before making any decision regarding his future.

Man United will resume their season on October 19, hosting Brentford at Old Trafford after the international break.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.