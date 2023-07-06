Manchester United are 'in contact with people close to' Rasmus Hojlund as they look to lure the Atalanta star to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils completed the £60million acquisition of Mason Mount earlier this week, but Erik ten Hag is still in the hunt for further fresh faces ahead of a campaign which will include Champions League action.

Man United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United remain in discussions with Atalanta after identifying Hojlund as a summer target.

The report suggests the Red Devils are continuing to attempt to find a compromise after it has become clear that a gap in valuation exists between the two sides, while a bid has also been made for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It is understood that Atalanta are demanding up to £60million for Hojlund, who is eager to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were not expecting the striker's price tag to be at such a high level and thought they would be able to reach an agreement for a fraction of that amount.

Although Hojlund remains one of the Red Devils' top attacking targets and is admired by the club, he is being viewed as an option for the future due to only being 20 years old.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hojlund?

Romano understands that Manchester United have been in talks with Hojlund's entourage as they look to secure his services ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The transfer expert is aware that the Denmark international shares the same representatives as Red Devils chief ten Hag, allowing them to have a fruitful bond.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United are still in contact with people close to the player. They have a very good relationship.

"Hojlund is now represented by SEG, which is the same agency as the manager Erik ten Hag, so the relationship is very good."

Would Hojlund be a good addition to Man United's squad?

FBref data highlights that Hojlund averaged more shots per 90 minutes than Manchester United frontman Anthony Martial last season, so he would be confident of causing problems for Premier League defenders if he heads to Old Trafford.

The former Copenhagen man is still in the early stages of his career, but he has already found the back of the net 27 times at senior club level.

Hojlund has also been making a major impact on the international scene, scoring six goals in as many appearances for Denmark.

He could thrive off the service of Manchester United new-boy Mount, who notched 70 goal contributions over the course of his Chelsea stint.

Sofascore statistics show that Hojlund got his name on the scoresheet every 204 minutes in Serie A last season, while he also averaged 0.8 key passes per outing.

The 6 ft 1 striker, who has been compared to Manchester City goal-getter Erling Haaland by Sturm Graz boss Christian Ilzer, appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

Having won silverware in Denmark and Austria, Hojlund appears ready to test himself in the Premier League with Manchester United.