Manchester United have been 'informed' over what it would take to lure Juventus star Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

In preparation for his second season at the helm, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on bolstering his squad.

Man United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United are at risk of missing out on Rabiot as they have yet to make a formal approach despite his desire to head to the Premier League.

The report suggests the Red Devils are the frontrunners to acquire the central midfielder, who is eager to join a club competing in the Champions League, but Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also showing an interest.

Rabiot is set to become a free agent in a matter of days as his Juventus contract, which is worth £149,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of the month.

It has led to Newcastle United upping the ante in their pursuit, with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - revealing they have already put a £4.3million-per-year deal on the table.

La Liga giants Barcelona have become the latest side to join the race for Rabiot's signature, meaning Manchester United will need to move fast if they want to get their man.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rabiot?

Romano understands that Manchester United have been in discussions with Rabiot's representatives ahead of potentially putting a proposal on the table.

However, the respected journalist is aware that the France international has not been subject to an offer at this stage.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They had some contacts to be informed on the conditions of the deal. But, still, there has been no official bid to Adrien Rabiot."

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man United?

Transfermarkt data shows that Rabiot has made 417 appearances over the course of his senior club career, racking up 71 goal contributions along the way, so Manchester United would be securing a vastly experienced star without having to pay Juventus a penny.

That sounds like smart business, and the 28-year-old did not allow the uncertainty over his future to have an impact on his performances as he still made 31 starts in Serie A last season.

Alex Crook, the respected talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is a 'no-brainer' for Manchester United to sign Rabiot.

Ten Hag is clearly a long-term admirer of the former Paris Saint-Germain man, having agreed a £15million fee with Juventus last summer, but the move failed to come to fruition.

The Red Devils' chief should make sure that he gets Rabiot, who has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, this time around.