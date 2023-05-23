Manchester United have held 'conversations' with Napoli star Kim Min-jae's representatives ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Red Devils closing in on Champions League qualification, boss Erik ten Hag will be handed an opportunity to strengthen his squad when the summer window opens for business.

Man United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

According to Italian media outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United are on the brink of signing Kim as his move from Napoli is 'practically done'.

The report suggests the central defender will leave the newly-crowned Serie A champions despite their desire to keep him on board.

It is understood that Kim has a £43million release clause written into his Napoli contract, and he has decided to move to Manchester United after being identified as a top target by ten Hag.

Newcastle United also hold an interest in the South Korea international, but the Red Devils have already put a deal worth £7.8million-per-year on the table.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have been sending scouts to watch Kim in action for an extensive period.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim?

Romano understands that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Kim since the final months of last year.

However, the transfer guru insists the Red Devils are unable to rubber-stamp the move at this stage due to uncertainty over the club's ownership and the Napoli man's release clause not being available to activate.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United are monitoring him and following him. They had conversations with his agents, but that was already in November and December, so this is not new.

"But they can't close the deal now - not just because of the owner situation, but also because of the release clause."

Would Kim improve Man United's defence?

FBref statistics show that Kim has a better pass completion rate than current Manchester United central defenders Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire this season, so he would make ten Hag's side more comfortable in possession.

With Maguire up for sale, following the Red Devils' decision to slash his price tag amid interest from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, Kim could be the perfect replacement.

Sofascore data highlights that the 26-year-old has helped Napoli to keep 14 clean sheets en route to the Serie A title, averaging 3.6 clearances, 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions.

Kim has also racked up four goal contributions in all competitions this season, so it is abundantly clear that he would improve Manchester United at both ends of the pitch.