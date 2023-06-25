Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a key role in Marcus Rashford being on the verge of penning a new contract as he always wanted the talisman to be 'the face of the project' at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been in negotiations with the England international as they are desperate for him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Man United latest news - Marcus Rashford

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are on the brink of reaching an agreement with Rashford over a new long-term contract.

The report suggests the winger is set to snub interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in favour of committing his future to his boyhood club after being impressed with the progress made during ten Hag's first season at the helm.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations over fresh terms are '90% done', with some finer details needing to be ironed out before Rashford puts pen-to-paper.

The England international is in line to secure a major pay rise when he does sign on the dotted line as it is understood that he will move closer to Manchester United's top earners, who pocket £375,000-per-week.

Rashford's reward is set to come after a memorable campaign where he found the back of the net 30 times and provided a further 11 assists in 56 appearances.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rashford?

Romano understands that ten Hag has been crucial in persuading Rashford to overlook interest from suitors and, instead, edge towards signing a new Manchester United contract.

The transfer expert is aware that the Dutchman has been discussing his plans since his appointment as the Red Devils' chief, where he outlined his intention to make the 25-year-old feel valued.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's also very important to mention the role of Erik ten Hag in this story.

"Since day one, when he arrived, he always wanted to convince Marcus Rashford to stay and be the face of the project at Manchester United. He has been successful in this."

Could Rashford signing a new contract be Man United's best piece of business this summer?

There is no doubt that agreeing fresh terms with Rashford is vital as, according to Spotrac, he is just a matter of days away from entering the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract.

If the Manchester United academy graduate - who has racked up 191 goal contributions since breaking into the first-team - was not close to signing a new deal, they would have been forced to consider selling him.

Rashford is valued at £86million by the CIES Football Observatory, so potentially allowing him to walk away as a free agent next year was not an option.

Fresh from enjoying his joint-best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League, there is no doubt that the wide-man would have had a long queue of admirers waiting to pounce.

In the entire Manchester United squad, WhoScored only ranked Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as better performers than Rashford in the top flight last season, so keeping him on board was vital as the Red Devils look to progress.