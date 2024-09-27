Manchester United will look to add further attacking reinforcements in future transfer windows after only adding Joshua Zirkzee to their ranks last summer, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils prioritised bolstering the back end of their team in the most recent window, adding the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte to Erik ten Hag's squad. While Zirkzee did arrive from Bologna in a £36.5 million deal, to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, the club's hierarchy feel more will need to be done in the next few markets to improve the attacking firepower within the Dutchman's ensemble.

A creative midfielder to ease the burden on Bruno Fernandes, and another dynamic wide player, could be targeted in what Ornstein expects to be a busy few upcoming windows for the FA Cup winners.

Ornstein: United Will Target Attackers

Ten Hag's team have struggled to score goals this season

United have started the season in uninspiring form, amassing just seven points from their opening five Premier League fixtures. The north-west outfit have only scored five goals in these games, and have looked meek as an attacking force.

As a result of these underwhelming displays, reports have circulated suggesting that Ten Hag could be relieved of his duties if the Red Devils suffer defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday. Thus, the maligned head coach will have to find a way to ignite a flailing attack.

Zirkzee has found the back of the net just once in a United shirt, with Hojlund having missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring problem picked up in pre-season. Out wide, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford have shown glimpses of quality, but all three have been lacking consistency, while Fernandes has struggled behind the front line.

Thankfully for Ten Hag, or whoever else holds the position in the Old Trafford dugout in the future, The Athletic's Ornstein has confirmed that INEOS and Dan Ashworth have plans of strengthening in forward areas in future windows. Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, the journalist said:

"Erik Ten Hag's still trying to impose some sort of style and identity, and gel some of these new players into the team. Zirkzee was the only attacking signing, and you did feel a bit more was needed there. They will look to subsequent windows to improve in that department, and get players back fit, like Rasmus Hojlund, of course."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.74 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 1.4

Son Doubtful for United Clash

The winger came off injured against Qarabag

In spite of all the doom and gloom circulating around Old Trafford at the moment, United have received a major boost ahead of Sunday. Spurs winger Son Heung-min is a doubt ahead of the showdown in the north-west, having limped off during the Lillywhites' 3-0 victory over Qarabag at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

The North Londoners' skipper was replaced by Timo Werner in the 71st minute after feeling muscle discomfort, and could now miss the trip to Manchester.

Given the South Korean's prolific goalscoring record, it will be a relief to Ten Hag that Ange Postecoglou's men could be without him for this pivotal fixture.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/09/2024