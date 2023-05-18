Manchester United are in 'very advanced' discussions with David De Gea over a new Old Trafford contract and he will sign on the dotted line 'soon', transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Red Devils are focusing on remaining in the Champions League qualification places heading into the final stages of the season, boss Erik ten Hag is also attempting to tie his first-choice goalkeeper down to fresh terms.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea

According to The Telegraph, De Gea has agreed the terms of a new contract which will see him remain with Manchester United beyond the end of the campaign.

The report suggests the Spaniard has accepted the offer of a lower salary in order to remain with the Red Devils, while the deal will also include incentives for matches played and performances in competitions.

There have been question marks over De Gea's long-term future as his £375,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer, while Manchester United have opted against taking advantage of an option to activate a 12-month extension.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the two parties have been locked in discussions behind the scenes for a prolonged period.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano understands that talks over a new contract are at a very advanced stage and De Gea is preparing to put pen-to-paper at Manchester United.

The transfer guru is aware that ten Hag has been eager to retain the 32-year-old's services, while finer details are all that need to be ironed out before an announcement is made.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They wanted to reduce his salary but, at the same time, to have a different structure with the contract - maybe a longer contract with a different structure of the salary - so this is the discussion, but it's now very, very advanced.

"De Gea wants to stay and Manchester United want to keep De Gea, so the idea is to continue together. I think Erik ten Hag has been very, very clear on that. It's about the final clauses and then it will be completed soon."

Does De Gea deserve a new contract?

De Gea did not cover himself in glory when he was at fault for Said Benrahma's goal when West Ham United secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month.

Failing to deal with the Algerian's tame long range effort resulted in WhoScored only handing him a 5.6 match rating, lower than any other player on the pitch.

But De Gea has still been one of the first names on the team-sheet, making more than 50 appearances and failing to miss a single minute of the Premier League season.

The 45-cap Spain international has been a wonderful servant at Old Trafford and been handed close to 550 outings since his arrival from Atletico Madrid more than a decade ago, so Manchester United ought to keep him on board after he has shown he is willing to take a pay cut.