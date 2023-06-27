Manchester United are close to sealing Mason Mount's arrival at Old Trafford and are desperate to reach an agreement with Chelsea as the deal is '75% done', transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of returning to the Champions League, thanks to finishing in the Premier League's top four last season, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad.

Man United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to MailOnline, Manchester United were left frustrated last week as Chelsea rejected a third offer worth up to £55million for Mount.

The report suggests the west Londoners made a counter-proposal of £65million and offered to hold face-to-face talks with the Red Devils in a bid to reach a resolution that will suit all parties.

Manchester United's latest blow came after already seeing £40million and £50million offers snubbed by Chelsea earlier this month.

It is understood that the £55million bid has been left on the table and the Red Devils have no intention of entering further discussions over Mount as they are unwilling to budge on their current proposal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is an expectation for the deal to get over the line as the creative midfielder wants to join Manchester United.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount?

Jones understands that Mount's move to Manchester United is three-quarters of the way towards completion as personal terms are already in place.

The respected journalist is aware that failing to reach an agreement with Chelsea remains the only stumbling block ahead of the England international potentially heading to Old Trafford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If you look at it logically, the Mount deal is 75% done. Everybody is happy for it to happen. The terms are in place, on a personal level, for it to happen. It's just this valuation gap that's holding it back from the stages of completion.

"Obviously, that's frustrating because that is the most important factor to actually getting the deal done. But it's stalled because of something that needs to change in order for this to happen."

Could Mount put pressure on Chelsea to accept Man United's offer?

It seems that Mount is unwilling to go on strike as, according to The Telegraph, he will report to Chelsea's Cobham training ground when pre-season training gets underway.

The report suggests the £80,000-per-week man will also make himself available for the Blues' tour of the United States if a move to Manchester United has still not been rubber-stamped at that stage.

However, Mount has told Chelsea that he will not be signing a new contract, which means they need to sanction his departure now or next winter ahead of him becoming a free agent in 12 months' time.

That move from the 24-year-old, who has been described as 'top-class' by former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, could force his current employers to have a rethink over Manchester United's bid.

The capital club will not want to see Mount, who has gone on to make 195 appearances after coming through their ranks, walk away without securing a penny next year.