Manchester United are on the verge of handing Marcus Rashford a new contract as the deal is '90% done' at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having qualified for next season's Champions League, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been keen to tie the England international down to fresh terms.

Man United latest news - Marcus Rashford

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Rashford over a new long-term deal.

The report suggests discussions between the Red Devils and their academy graduate's representatives are nearing a positive conclusion, and he is set to ignore interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain after being pleased with the progress made under ten Hag.

It is understood that Rashford will move closer to Manchester United's top earners, who pocket £375,000-per-week, if he puts pen-to-paper.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils should 'stick him on posters all over the city' after the 25-year-old commits his long-term future to the club as it is a 'big deal'.

Manchester United have been desperate to reach an agreement with Rashford as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth £200,000-per-week, in a matter of days.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rashford?

Romano understands that Rashford's contract extension is on the cusp of being announced by Manchester United.

The respected Italian journalist is aware that a few minor details need to be ironed out before the winger signs on the dotted line.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano said: "Manchester United have now been able to reach an agreement.

"It is 90% done. We're just waiting on the final points, and then it will be signed and completed."

Will Rashford's new contract come as a major boost for Man United?

Rashford has just enjoyed a memorable campaign, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he found the back of the net 30 times and provided a further 11 assists in 56 appearances.

It is fair to say that ten Hag has helped the attacker to rediscover his best form as he only mustered seven goal contributions in the entirety of the 2021/22 season.

Rashford continued his fine form earlier this week, with Sofascore data highlighting that he completed four dribbles and won as many ground duels in a goalscoring performance as England thrashed North Macedonia.

The wide-man's display was described as 'outstanding' by Channel 4 pundit Joe Cole, and Manchester United supporters will be hoping for more of the same next term.

Rashford has claimed five trophies during his time on the Red Devils' books, and ten Hag's hopes of bringing more silverware to Old Trafford will improve by keeping him on board.