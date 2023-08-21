Manchester United star Dean Henderson is now 'going to push to leave' Old Trafford for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the new campaign when a Pape Matar Sarr strike and Lisandro Martinez own goal handed Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 win last weekend, but Erik ten Hag could freshen up his squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Man United transfer news - Dean Henderson

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have raced ahead of Nottingham Forest in the battle to recruit Henderson ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The Italian journalist suggests the south Londoners are continuing to hold discussions with Manchester United and the goalkeeper's representatives ahead of a potential move to Selhurst Park.

It is understood that Forest initiated talks over a loan for Henderson, which would include an obligation to make the switch permanent at the end of the campaign, but Palace are looking to take advantage while an agreement has not been reached.

The one-cap England international has worked his way onto Eagles boss Roy Hodgson's radar after Vicente Guaita has refused to play after losing his No.1 spot to Sam Johnstone.

Henderson has entered the final two years of his £120,000-per-week contract, resulting in Palace wanting to pounce, while Manchester United will be hopeful of a bidding war taking place.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old could end up staying with the Red Devils beyond the closure of the summer window.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Henderson?

Taylor understands that Palace are keen to win the race for Henderson and, as a result, a switch to Selhurst Park could develop in the coming days.

The respected journalist is aware that the former Sheffield United man is ready to agitate for a move due to not wanting to be starved off regular action thanks to Andre Onana's £47.2million arrival from Serie A giants Inter Milan, but he has warned that Manchester United will not sanction his exit unless a replacement is drafted in.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "There is interest from Crystal Palace and that's one that we could see movement on because, ultimately, Henderson doesn't want to be sat on the bench all season at United, so he's going to push to leave.

"Obviously, Forest is a team that have shown interest following his loan spell last year. Ultimately, I think that's a deal that could still be reignited despite the signing of Matt Turner.

"There are two potential avenues there for Henderson, but it is dependent on whether Manchester United sign a replacement."

What's next for Man United?

It appears that ten Hag is in the market for a goalkeeper to provide Onana with competition as, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have enquired over Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos' availability.

The report suggests the Red Devils want a new second-choice option between the sticks and the Greece international, who has made 225 appearances for his current employers, fits the bill.

But tempting Benfica into cashing in will be difficult as Vlachodimos only penned a new four-year contract, worth close to £57,000-per-week, in March.

The 29-year-old has already enjoyed two outings during the early stages of the new campaign, highlighting that Manchester United's interest has not resulted in him being dropped by his current employers.