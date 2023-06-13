Manchester United star David De Gea is 'discussing the final details' before putting pen-to-paper on a new contract at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League, boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on tying his first-choice goalkeeper down to fresh terms.

Man United transfer news - David De Gea

According to MailOnline, De Gea has agreed a new contract which will see him take a pay cut in order to remain on Manchester United's books.

The report suggests the deal is yet to be signed off by the Red Devils' hierarchy, but the Spain international is not set to leave Old Trafford after holding lengthy discussions behind the scenes.

De Gea's current contract, which sees him pocket £375,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of the month.

Although the 32-year-old is on the verge of committing his future to Manchester United, big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs are attempting to lure him away from the Premier League.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Gea has been offered a lucrative contract in order to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle Eastern country, but he has not been tempted.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea?

Romano understands that Manchester United have been close to persuading De Gea to pen a new contract for a number of months.

The respected Italian journalist is aware that discussions are being held over image rights before the shot-stopper will sign on the dotted line.

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday, Romano said: "The verbal agreement is almost there, and it has been since the end of March.

"They are discussing the final details. The final clause is something about the image rights, so it's just about the final bits of that."

Does De Gea deserve a new contract at Man United?

There is no doubt that De Gea has been a wonderful servant to Manchester United since arriving in a deal worth close to £19million, according to BBC Sport, from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago.

He has made the number one jersey his own, making 545 appearances for the Red Devils and keeping 190 clean sheets along the way.

De Gea has also been a consistent performer, which is emphasised by the fact he recorded more shut-outs than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League as he bagged the Golden Glove for the 2022/23 campaign.

Sofascore data highlights that the Spaniard made 101 saves before the top flight season reached its climax last month, while ten Hag is clearly a fan.

The Manchester United chief has described De Gea as 'magnificent', so tying him down to a new contract on reduced terms would be good business.