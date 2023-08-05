Manchester United star Donny van de Beek is involved in 'ongoing' discussions ahead of a potential move away from Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the midfielder's expected destination.

Having won silverware and qualified for the Champions League during his first season at the helm, Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag is eager to freshen up his squad.

Man United transfer news - Donny van de Beek

According to MailOnline, Real Socieded have opened discussions with Manchester United after setting their sights on offering van de Beek an escape route out of Old Trafford.

The report suggests the Dutchman has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag, having been restricted to just 294 minutes of action last season, and the Red Devils are willing to sanction his exit for £25million as they look to raise enough funds to buy Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

It is understood that Sociedad held talks with van de Beek and his representatives last week, which has resulted in a formal approach being made and the terms of the deal being negotiated.

But the La Liga side have not been the 26-year-old's only suitors as Eredivisie giants Ajax have also been keen to seal his return to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van de Beek left the Amsterdam-based club for Manchester United in a deal worth up to £40million in September 2020.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder is likely to move onto pastures new before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

What has Ben Jacobs said about van de Beek?

Jacobs believes van de Beek, who was described as 'top level' by Frank Lampard during a previous loan spell with Everton, is unlikely to remain in the Premier League when he embarks on a fresh challenge away from Manchester United.

The respected reporter understands a move to Sociedad is on the cards and, while discussions are ongoing, negotiating the 19-cap Netherlands international's exit will not be complicated.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "It looks like he'll end up leaving the Premier League rather than staying in it, even though we have heard rumours from January onwards about another Premier League club coming in for van de Beek.

"It hasn't worked out how he would have liked at Manchester United, and it looks like Real Sociedad are the one to watch there.

"I believe that talks are ongoing to determine whether there's a viable package there, but that one looks like a much simpler and speedier outgoing compared to Harry Maguire, which has a few more moving parts."

What's next for Man United?

Van de Beek could be joined in heading through the exit door by Fred as, according to MailOnline, Galatasaray have been holding discussions ahead of launching an improved bid.

The report suggests the Turkish giants' desire to recruit the defensive midfielder, who has made 213 appearances for the Red Devils, is refusing to go away.

It is understood that Manchester United turned down an opening bid from Galatasaray last month, with Fulham and Saudi Arabian big-spenders also being in the hunt for Fred's signature.

But the Red Devils have reduced their demands to £15million having initially slapped a £20million price tag on the Brazilian.

Manchester United are eager to sell Fred as he has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract.