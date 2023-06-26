Erik ten Hag has transfer listed 11 players at Manchester United this summer, according to the Mirror.

The United boss is looking to raise more than £100 million in transfer fees in the hope to improve his squad.

The club are yet to make a signing this summer, despite being heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's Mason Mount.

And Ten Hag is aware that he needs to slim down his current squad to accommodate any incomings.

Both Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will leave at the end of their contract this summer, while David de Gea is looking increasingly likely to depart.

Who have Man Utd placed on the transfer list?

The 11 players Ten Hag has put on the transfer list are:

David de Gea

Dean Henderson

Alex Telles

Eric Bailly

Brandon Williams

Anthony Elanga

Hannibal Mejbri

Harry Maguire

Donny van de Beek

Anthony Martial

Fred

According to Manchester Evening News, two of those players are 'must-sells' in the form of Telles and Bailly. The two defenders have returned from loan spells at Sevilla and Marseille respectively.

Ten Hag is hoping those 10 players will raise more than £100 million.

That will hopefully allow him to buy what he's looking for - a goalkeeper, two strikers, a midfielder and a defender.

What did Ten Hag say about this summer?

At the end of the Premier League season, Ten Hag insisted that it was imperative that his side 'invested' this summer.

"The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you don’t have a chance because other clubs will do," Ten Hag said.

"We’ve seen it in the winter, all the clubs around us made huge investments, we didn't, but still we made it, so I’m proud of my team.

"We are in the right direction, but we are not there where we have to be, there’s still a long way to go, there’s potential in this team and in individual players.

"We showed during the season we made progress, that’s a complement to the players and the coaches, we worked really hard, but we have to make an investment."