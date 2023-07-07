Manchester United star Dean Henderson is expected to leave Old Trafford as he is not 'fancied as a number one', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils completed their first signing of the summer when Mason Mount sealed a £55million switch from Chelsea earlier this week, but boss Erik ten Hag is also looking to offload some players who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Man United transfer news - Dean Henderson

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is optimism that Henderson is set to move onto pastures new after Nottingham Forest have shown an interest in acquiring his services on a permanent basis.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit, where the goalkeeper spent the entirety of last season on loan, are prepared to fork out £30million as they look to strike a deal with Manchester United.

It is understood that Henderson is perplexed by claims that he could remain at Old Trafford, with him being convinced that he will head through the exit door before the summer window slams shut.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is edging towards bringing the curtain down on his Manchester United career.

But ten Hag is open to the idea of keeping Henderson with the Red Devils while there is uncertainty over who will be their first-choice shot-stopper when the new season gets underway.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Henderson?

Taylor believes that Manchester United are looking to cash in on Henderson due to being able to secure a substantial fee.

The respected journalist feels the 26-year-old, who has been described as 'exceptional' by former Sheffield United teammate Sander Berge, is not being viewed as a first-choice goalkeeping option by ten Hag.

When asked who could be on their way out of Old Trafford ahead of the transfer window's closure, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "You've also got Dean Henderson to throw into the mix.

"I do expect him to leave United because they can generate a substantial fee and I don't think he's quite fancied as a number one."

What's next for Man United?

Ten Hag is clearly looking to draft in a new goalkeeper as, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have lodged multiple bids for Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

The transfer expert suggests the Red Devils' £43million offer was rejected earlier this week, but they could sign the Cameroon international by forking out £47million.

Manchester United were also left frustrated when an initial proposal worth close to £39million was snubbed by Inter, but ten Hag is pushing for a compromise to be reached after working with him at Ajax.

Onana is not the only shot-stopper being linked with a move to Old Trafford as Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez has also emerged as a target.

Manchester United have made contact over a potential move for Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow as well, while Urawa Red Diamonds' Zion Suzuki is on ten Hag's radar.

The Red Devils are light on options between the sticks after David De Gea's £375,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month.