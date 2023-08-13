Manchester United are expecting offers to come in for Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, and journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that the Old Trafford duo could be sold following a key development.

The Red Devils will get their campaign underway by hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, but there is still uncertainty over the future of several players in Erik ten Hag's squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Man United transfer news - Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United have set their sights on landing a third Manchester United star before the summer window slams shut as the east Londoners are eyeing a move for Martial.

The report suggests the Hammers have asked to be informed of the striker's situation, after he was limited to just 979 minutes of Premier League action last term, having already headed to the negotiating table for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

West Ham have potentially been handed a boost in their pursuit of Martial as his representatives have rubbished claims that Manchester United have offered him to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £250,000-per-week, although there is an option to extend the agreement by a further year.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Martial to leave in the coming weeks, but warned that Manchester United may have to accept a cut-price fee if they want to get him off their books.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are considering a late approach for Sancho, who has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs and overseas.

Although it emerged that Tottenham Hotspur were mulling over whether to test Manchester United's resolve earlier in the window, the winger has remained at Old Trafford for now.

Sancho is currently the Red Devils' highest earner, thanks to being on a lucrative contract worth £350,000-per-week.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Martial and Sancho?

Galetti understands that Manchester United are expecting suitors to head to the negotiating table for Martial and Sancho ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils are open to offloading the duo if suitable offers are lodged.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United are expecting to be busy when it comes to the exits of Martial and Sancho in the next days.

"In fact, in the event of a suitable offer for these two players, it will be seriously considered and evaluated. A farewell for Martial and Sancho is possible.

"Man Utd are confident of receiving some offers for both of them, especially in the second part of August and close to deadline day."

What's next for Man United?

According to The Sun, Maguire moving to West Ham is not a foregone conclusion as the Manchester United defender has not agreed personal terms.

The report suggests the Red Devils would have to part-fund his wages, due to currently being on a £200,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, if he heads to the capital.

West Ham have been hopeful of tying up a deal for Maguire after a £30million bid was accepted earlier this week.

The Hammers re-entered negotiations after initially failing with a £20million proposal despite the England international falling down the pecking order under ten Hag.

Maguire was limited to just eight Premier League starts last season as Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were preferred options.

It led to the 30-year-old being stripped of the captaincy last month, leading to further uncertainty over where his future lies.