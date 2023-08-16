Manchester United have identified Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as an 'important target' but a move to Old Trafford is not close for a key reason, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After Fred completed a £13million switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce earlier this month, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is seeking reinforcements.

According to Italian media outlet La Nazione, Manchester United believe the coming days are decisive as they look to recruit Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The report suggests the Serie A side are waiting to discover whether a bid is imminent as the defensive midfielder, who made 49 appearances last term, is not interested in joining West Ham United and would prefer to head to Old Trafford instead of Saudi Arabia.

Although respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat's head has been turned by Manchester United's interest, remaining in Italy could still be on the cards.

That is because Juventus have also joined the race for the Morocco international's signature, with domestic rivals Fiorentina holding out for £26million.

La Viola have been left in a difficult situation as Amrabat has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract, meaning they are not in a strong negotiating position.

Manchester United rekindled their interest in the 26-year-old having initially looked to sign him during the winter window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Amrabat?

Romano understands that Amrabat is among the names at the top of Manchester United's wishlist ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, while discussions have been held behind the scenes.

But the Italian journalist is aware that a deal is not imminent as the Red Devils are yet to head to Fiorentina with an opening proposal.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Amrabat remains an important target for Manchester United. They never sent an official bid - this is important to clarify.

"They had positive contacts at the end of June and beginning of July, as well as in recent weeks, with the player's camp.

"But they have never sent an official proposal, so let's see when Manchester United will decide to proceed in direct conversations with Fiorentina."

What's next for Man United?

Benjamin Pavard is unlikely to seal a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports, as a result of Harry Maguire's West Ham United switch falling through.

The report suggests the Red Devils held discussions with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich over the possibility of signing the France international, but Maguire remaining at Old Trafford has lessened the need to acquire a defender.

It comes as a major blow for Pavard as he had been pushing to join Manchester United despite an opening bid being rejected by his current employers.

The former Stuttgart man had been identified as the Red Devils' top priority in the event of Maguire sealing a move to West Ham.

Although Manchester United accepted a £30million bid from the Hammers last week, a switch to the London Stadium is no longer on the table.

The east Londoners have turned their attentions towards alternative targets after growing tired of waiting for the centre-back to agree his Old Trafford exit.